Cause of Death Released for Child Killed in West Columbia House Fire

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 6-year-old girl who died in a house fire in West Columbia Tuesday night.

An autopsy shows that Aiyanna Shaw, 6, died as a result of burns from the fire that engulfed her home, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to the 2000 block of Old Dunbar Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Harrison Cahill with Lexington County.

Once on the scene, firefighters learned there was someone trapped inside. Firefighters were able to locate Shaw and made several attempts to resuscitate her, but were unable to do so.

The cause of the fatal fire is still being investigated by multiple agencies.

The American Red Cross is assisting the survivors.

