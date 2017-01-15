Officials: Person Shot at Bojangles

File (Photo: Associated Press)

CAYCE, SC - (WLTX) -- One person was transported to a local hospital after being shot at a local restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the City of Cayce.

Officials say the incident happened at the Bojangles restaurant located on Charleston Highway at around 3:00 p.m. Officers suspect that it was a drive-by shooting. There is no description of the suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

