Officials: Person Shot at Bojangles

CAYCE, SC - (WLTX) -- One person was transported to a local hospital after being shot at a local restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the City of Cayce.
Officials say the incident happened at the Bojangles restaurant located on Charleston Highway at around 3:00 p.m. Officers suspect that it was a drive-by shooting. There is no description of the suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(© 2017 WLTX)
