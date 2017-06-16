Officials Say Opioid Epidemic is Growing in the Midlands

Officials say the opioid epidemic is growing in the Midlands (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The presence of opioids is a growing problem in the Midlands and has taken lives with it. The Lexington County Coroner's Office reports 11 opioid overdoses in 2017.

"Two of the major opioid compounds that we are very, very much on high alert for are fentanyl and carfentanil," said Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Myrick says carfentanil is so deadly that two milligrams could be lethal. Comparatively, that would look like about as much as a few granules of salt.



We spoke with a former opioid addict who shared his story and experience with drugs. He asked that his identity be kept private.

NARCONON lists 18 signs of someone who is developing an opioid addiction. Those include losing interest in activities, redirecting money toward opiates, and becoming sweaty, anxious, achy or agitated within several hours of their last dose.

