Dog Injured in Trap Missing in Lexington County

(Photo: Hope for Paws)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A California-based nonprofit, Hope for Paws, is spreading the word about a Lexington County dog with its paw caught in a coyote trap in an effort to assist the dog. The group's Facebook post has gone viral in a matter of hours, making its way back to the Midlands.

Thursday afternoon, Hope for Paws posted a video to its Facebook page in an effort to spread word and seek assistance for a Lexington County dog with its paw caught in a coyote trap.

HELP NEEDED in LEXINGTON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA Lexington County, South Carolina - I need your help!!! This dog is suffering out there, and we are threatened that any attempt to rescue her will result in an immediate arrest!!! (We are told that there is an investigation, but this has been going on for a week now). I am sure that one of you must know someone in Lexington Animal Control and can talk to them about Hope For Paws and explain to them what we do... I need someone from the inside because they are not listening to my rescue friends out there. If you personally know an officer that can help us, could you please give me a call? 310-880-1416 If you know anyone in Lexington who may know someone who could help, can you please tag them in this post? I don't want to turn to the media and make noise that will harm this girl... I just want to go there, get the dog, and get her to a hospital. I will take off to South Carolina as soon as I have a promise from the local police that I will not get arrested. Please share so I can find the person who can help with that. Thanks, Eldad Posted by Hope For Paws on Thursday, May 25, 2017

While the source of the video is unknown, it has clearly hit a nerve. By 6:30 p.m., just about five hours later, the video had been viewed 110,000 times, had been shared more than 3,200 times and had more than 1,236 comments.

Many of you have been reaching out to us about the post.

Lexington County has heard from many of you, too. In response, Lexington County released a statement Thursday afternoon detailing its efforts to assist the dog. Here's what we know.

Lexington County says it has received a lot of calls and questions about a dog with its paw caught in a coyote trap around property on Glenn Road in Gaston, and Lexington County Animal Services division is working to bring in the dog so it can receive immediate medical attention.

According to the County, animal control officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Glenn Road just after 10 p.m. Sunday to check on reports of a dog with its leg caught in a coyote trap. Upon arrival, the person who made the report told officers she lost sight of the dog before their arrival.

After searching the area, officers say they set a humane trap on the property, with the permission of the property owner, and advised the the resident to call Animal Control once the dog was trapped.

Animal Control officers say they followed up on the case the next day to find the humane trap closed. Repeated efforts to find the dog were unsuccessful, they say.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers say they found the humane traps closed again. Once again, officers say they searched for the dog on foot with no success. Officers say the resident told officers that a private citizen came onto her property at some point before the officer’s arrival, and she asked them to leave the property, which she did.

Officers say the followed up again on Wednesday with no results. Two additional traps were set on the property, they say.

Officers say they followed up again on Thursday but were unable to find the dog in the traps or by searching on foot. ever the dog was not in them. When officers returned later Thursday afternoon, they say spotted it but were not able to get to it.

Officers say they will continue to try to capture the dog humanely so they can assist it.

Animal Control points out that the traps are marked with a warning advising citizens to not tamper with the trap. Doing so could result in a citation, which would be heard in court.

If you spot the dog, officers ask you to call Lexington County Animal Control at (803) 785-8149 immediately so they can render aid to the animal as quickly as possible.





© 2017 WLTX-TV