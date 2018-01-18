Old Columbia Hangar Transformed into Brewery Opens Friday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One group is hoping repurposing an old Columbia Hangar will take the city to new heights.

The Curtis Wright Hangar has been at Hamilton-Owens Airport since 1929.

The building has a lot of flight miles but it's been transformed into a brewery.

Kevin Varner with Hunter-Gatherer owns the new brewery and he's getting ready for opening night on Friday.

"Adding something to make Columbia home. We left as much as possible the way it is. It's still a big open space. Spark a little interest in aviation and historic buildings and the historic process of brewing," said Varner.

The building was once known for the home of planes like B-25 bombers that were used in World War II.

Varner says they will be making many traditional beers and make a unique one of their own.

"That's kind of been our thing to make beers that kind of reflect what people have been doing for hundreds of years in Europe and here," explained Varner.

Up top there's a patio where you’ll be able to overlook the hangar. With the brews, they'll also have food to serve like pizza, salad, and more.

Management hopes that this might draw crowds for those flying to the Hamilton-Owens Airport.

It took two years to renovate the building and be ready for opening day. With maltings to make the beer and the tables all set, Varner is looking forward to what it will bring to Columbia.

"Hopefully people will buy craft beer. We all have great choices to go to the convenience store to buy beer but hopefully take the time and interest and buy those made in Columbia," said Varner.

Opening day will be Friday, January 19th at 5 p.m.

