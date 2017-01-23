Woman says 9-1-1 did not answer the call when her son was having a seizure (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We know 9-1-1 to be the number when we call in emergencies, but one Midlands family says no one picked up when they called.

"When you have an emergency you call 9-1-1. Not, you call 9-1-1 and you hope they answer," says Alexis Rush, a resident in Columbia.

Alexis Rush lives with her mother Tonya Rush. Alexis says she was leaving to get her one-year-old son Carson medicine for a fever on Sunday night.

"My foot was halfway in and all of a sudden I hear my mother screaming," Alexis Rush says.

Her mother was screaming because she says Carson was on the ground with a seizure.

"He was shaking just uncontrollably," Tonya Rush says.

Sheh says she called 9-1-1 but that no one answered.

"Oh God, I called them quite a few times just in a matter of minutes," Tonya Rush said, "9-1-1 did not answer the phone at all."

A first time mother, Alexis says she has taken medical classes in the past but could not think of what to do.

"I just I went blank in that situation," Alexis Rush says.

Thinking of how helpless she was brought her to tears.

"You were supposed to answer the phone to help me, and you didn't answer the phone," she says of the 9-1-1 call center, "and my one-year-old is convulsing and throwing up, and I don't know what to do."

After several calls, they say 9-1-1 did answer the phone and Carson was taken to the hospital. Later on, Tonya Rush says she called back for an explanation.

"They told us they didn't answer the phone because they were switching shifts, and that's just not acceptable."

"It's jobs now where they don't let you leave until that other coworker is ready," Alexis Rush says. "They need to have someone on those phones because that's ridiculous. Those little seconds, I'm thinking I'm losing my son."

We reached out to the Columbia-Richland 9-1-1 call center this morning and were told they do have a staggered shift scheduled and are investigating what happened.

The doctors told the family that Carson's seizure was brought on by his fever, and that he is expected to be ok.

