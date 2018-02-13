(Photo: WSPA)

Jesse Osborne, the now-15-year-old accused in the Townville Elementary School shooting, will be back in court Tuesday for a hearing that will determine whether he is later tried as an adult.

In a videotaped interview that was played in court Monday, Osborne described for investigators events leading up to the Sept. 28, 2016, shooting, describing a difficult home life and saying that he had been bullied at West Oak Middle School in Westminster. He said he got into trouble at the school for bringing a hatchet and a machete. He was taking homeschool courses at the time of the shooting.

"Nobody ever likes me," he said. "I don't know why. But every school I've went to I've been bullied."

The teen told FBI Special Agent Aleta Bollinger and Tracy Call, an investigator for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, that on the day of the school shooting, he first shot his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne. He said he used his father's gun, which Jeffrey Osborne kept in a drawer beside his bed. He said he shot his father three times before driving the elder Osborne's truck to the school.

"Then, once I got to the school, I shot a round at the teacher," Jesse Osborne told investigators. "And then it (the gun) jammed. And then I shot again. And it jammed again every time. And I thank God for that. Please say no one died. Did anyone die?"

On the video and in the transcript of his interview, there was no answer.

Investigators say the teen killed his father in their Townville home before driving about three miles to the school. There, they say, he shot two students, hurt a third, and shot first-grade teacher Meghan Hollingsworth. Jacob Hall, 6-year-old first-grader, died of his injuries three days later.

Jesse Osborne said that he called his grandparents, Patsy and Thomas Osborne, after the shooting.

"Once I finally figured out I'm going to hell for this, I threw the gun away and I just took my vest off, threw my hat down and called my Papa and Nana and just told them what happened. And they said they were going to come down, pick me up and take me to the Sheriff's Office. And I was like, 'Papa, you can't do that. I'm going to get arrested.' And that's basically when the fireman came around the corner."

The volunteer fireman, Townville resident Jamie Brock, is credited with tackling the teen on the school playground.

Osborne said he was part of an Instagram group with others from Manhattan, Germany and England.

"They, like, told me they were my friends and stuff," he said. "And they said they were all going to shoot up their schools, too."

Bollinger said she thought Instagram was just for pictures.

Osborne responded: "But there's these accounts on Instagram that usually have TCC in them, and that's true crime community. And if you ever find one, just shut it down. ... True crime community is basically people obsessed with mass murderers and serial killers."

Bollinger responded to the boy. "See, you're teaching me."

Osborne answered: "I wish I couldn't. I wish I couldn't."

Osborne said he took "probably 15 more bullets" with him when he left home and went to the school. But he said he threw those down at one of the school's "back entrances with a camera."

Osborne had turned 14 just 20 days before the shooting and before he agreed to talk to investigators.

One of his lawyers, Frank Eppes, argued that the teen's interview with investigators should not be admitted in court because he didn't have a parent or lawyer present. Judge Edgar Long didn't agree.

Jesse Osborne wanted to know how long he would be kept in a holding cell. He said he hoped he got sent to Columbia because he could go to school there. He asked whether he would be able to see his family. He talked about being fed McDonald's food after he was taken into custody, and indicated that he didn't like pickles.

Then he talked more about the Townville shooting.

"You thought you would kill 23 kids?" Bollinger asked.

"Yeah," Osborne answered. "And the kids ... in the group chat ... they were all cheering me on."

Osborne said that after the shooting, he yelled "I'm sorry."

He said that at one point, he thought "today was a nightmare."

Near the end of the interview, Bollinger said: "You can only go forward from here."

Osborne said he wished he knew a way to rewind time.

"Yeah, I wish I could go back," he said. "But I'm pretty sure you can't. So everything's done. Can't be redone. So I kind of have to live with it now."

