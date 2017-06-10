One Dead After Traffic Accident in Kershaw County

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Officials say one man is dead after a traffic accident early Saturday morning.
Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the man as 40-year-old Paul Travis Reynolds.
Reynolds was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra, traveling west on Highway 34. West says the truck went off the right side of the road and hit a number of trees. West says Reynolds was pronounced dead on arrival when his truck was found at 5:00 am.
The accident is believed to have happened around 3:30 Saturday morning.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs