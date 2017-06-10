One Dead After Traffic Accident in Kershaw County

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Officials say one man is dead after a traffic accident early Saturday morning.

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the man as 40-year-old Paul Travis Reynolds.

Reynolds was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra, traveling west on Highway 34. West says the truck went off the right side of the road and hit a number of trees. West says Reynolds was pronounced dead on arrival when his truck was found at 5:00 am.

The accident is believed to have happened around 3:30 Saturday morning.

