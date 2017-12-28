One Dead, Another Injured in Suspected Domestic Violence Incident, Fairfield County Deputies Say

(Photo: WLTX)

WINNSBORO, SC (WLTX) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a suspected domestic violence shooting in Winnsboro, according to Fairfield County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a shot fired call in the 2200 block of State Highway 200 in Winnsboro Thursday morning to find a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds and an injured woman with gunshot wounds.

While details are limited at this time, deputies say they believe the shooting to be a domestic violence incident.

