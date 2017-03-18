One Dead Following Accident on Highway 277

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another injured following an accident on Highway 277 Saturday evening.

Lance Corporal David Jones said the accident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Highway 277 inbound near Fontaine Road when a Hyundai SUV went off the right side of the road and overturned.

L. Cpl. Jones said the driver and a rear-seat passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with life threatening injuries, where the passenger died from their injuries.

Two other passengers were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

