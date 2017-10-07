One Dead Following Crash in Kershaw County

The accident happened near the intersection of Lockhart Road and Robinson Town Road in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed following an accident in Kershaw County early Saturday evening.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said the fatal accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Lockhart Road near Robinson Town Road.

Troopers said the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling on Lockhart Road when the driver of a car disregarded a stop sign on Robinson Town Road, striking the pick-up truck in the driver side door.

L. Cpl. Southern said the driver of the pick-up truck was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene. The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt, and was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland due to injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

