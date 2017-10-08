One Dead Following North Columbia House Fire

File photo: WFMY News 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead following a North Columbia house fire early Sunday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Rockymount Road at 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. There, crews found a body inside the home, according to the Fire Department.

The Richland County fire marshal determined the cause of the fire to be unattended smoking, say officials. The Richland County coroner is investigating the death, according to the Fire Department.

