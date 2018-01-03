Columbia, SC (WLTX) One man is dead after a single car accident in Kershaw.

According to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident occurred around 5 PM on 1-20 near mile marker 103.

The 2000 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound when it left the road and struck a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation

