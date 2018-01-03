WLTX
One Dead in Fatal Crash on I-20 in Kershaw County

wltx 10:31 PM. EST January 03, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  One man is dead after a single car accident in Kershaw.  

According to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident occurred around 5 PM on 1-20 near mile marker 103. 

The 2000 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound when it left the road and struck a tree.  The driver was wearing a seatbelt.  He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The accident remains under investigation 

 

