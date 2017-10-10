Woman's Body Found Inside Burned Out Columbia Home, Two People Questioned

(Photo: Rich Owensby/WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a burned out Columbia home.

Officers just after midnight they were called by Columbia firefighters to a house in the 100 block of Crestmore Drive. Firefighters had responded to the scene because part of the home had caught fire.

Firefighters discovered the body after they put out the flames. According to deputies, the woman had injuries to her upper body.

Two people have been detained for questioning in the case. No charges have been announced.

© 2017 WLTX-TV