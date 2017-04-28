(Photo: Whitney Jacobs)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after a four-car crash on Interstate 26 at mile marker 71 in Newberry County.

The crash happened Thursday just after 4:30 p.m. when a car traveling westbound crossed the median and hit two cars traveling east. The driver of the first car was injured and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the second car was not injured.

The car that crossed the median had four passengers: the driver, two kids in the backseat, and a front seat passenger. The 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were taken by helicopter for injuries. A passenger died at the hospital.

A fourth car involved only had damage to the vehicle from debris. That driver was not injured.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released yet.

© 2017 WLTX-TV