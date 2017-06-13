One Dead in Lake Marion Boating Accident

(Photo: WLTX)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A boating accident on Lake Marion Tuesday night left one person dead, according to DNR spokesman Robert McCullough.

While details are limited, we are told that multiple agencies are investigating the boating fatality near Pack's Landing. McCullough said DNR got the call around 8:30 p.m.

Just before midnight, the search was called off for the evening. Dive crews are expected to resume their efforts in the morning.

This is the second fatality on Lake Marion in the last three days.

© 2017 WLTX-TV