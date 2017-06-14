(Photo: WLTX)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has recovered the body of a man who died in a boating accident along Lake Marion.

Dive teams recovered the victim's remains around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

SCDNR officials say the man was out fishing on the lake Tuesday evening when the boat hit some type of debris, causing the man to fall out.

The person who died has not been identified. However, his family spoke to News19, and said that he loved to fish, and was out on the lake with his son and friend when the accident occurred.

Crews searched for several hours for the victim, but called off their search around midnight, and resumed in the morning.

This is the second fatality on Lake Marion in the last three days.

