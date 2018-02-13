WLTX
Two Dead in Lexington County Car Accident

wltx 10:18 PM. EST February 13, 2018

Lexington, SC (WLTX)  - The South Carolina Highway Patrol  is investigating a fatal car accident that left two people dead.

Details are limited at this time, but the accident occurred a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection at Victor Road and Sharpe's Hill  Road and involved two cars.

The Lexington County Coroner's office is part of the probe. The circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation. 

 

