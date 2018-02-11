One Dead, One Injured in Fairfield County Crash

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another in Fairfield County.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill identified the person killed as 45-year-old Willie R. Belk of Blackstock.

Trooper Joe Hovis with Highway Patrol said the accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Old Douglas Road, about 12 miles west of Winnsboro.

Trooper Hovis said a Cadillac traveling south on Old Douglas Road went off the road on the right side, overcorrected, and then went off the left side of the road, overturning multiple times. Belk was ejected from the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene. Another person in the car was not wearing a seatbelt, and was transported to Fairfield Memorial Hospital. It is not clear who was driving the vehicle.

Trooper Hovis said charges are pending in the case. The incident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

© 2018 WLTX-TV