One Dead, Two Injured in Eastover Shooting, Deputies Say

EASTOVER, SC (WLTX) - One man is dead and two others injured following a shooting in Eastover Saturday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call at Henry and Main Streets in Eastover around midnight Saturday. Upon arrival, investigators say they found three male victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body. All three victims were were transported to a local hospital, say deputies.

Kwame A. Jones, 34, of Columbia died at the scene after being shot, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts. Watts says an autopsy showed Jones died from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Investigators say the men were reportedly shot following an argument.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2018 WLTX-TV