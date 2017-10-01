THINKSTOCK

AIKEN COUNTY (WLTX) - One man is dead following a deadly shooting in Aiken County Saturday evening, according to Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton.

Makenzie L. Williamson, 35, of Ward, was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center at 11:57 pm Saturday, according to Carlton. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning in Newberry, says Carlton.

Details were limited on Sunday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are investigating.

