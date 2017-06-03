One Injured in Shooting in Columbia

Columbia Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Apple Valley Road. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

Columbia Police tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the 2100-block of Apple Valley Road. Officers said one male was injured in the upper body, and they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Investigators have detained one person for questioning in connection with this case.

© 2017 WLTX-TV