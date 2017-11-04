One Killed After Car Crashes into House

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed when the vehicle they were driving crashed into a home in Orangeburg.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the accident happened about 6 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Sprinkle and Magnolia Streets. Cpl. Collins said the driver of an SUV disregarded a stop sign at the end of Sprinkle Street, went over an embankment and struck a house.

Cpl. Collins said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was killed as a result of the crash.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

© 2017 WLTX-TV