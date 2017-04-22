One Killed in Accident near Vance

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in an accident on State Highway 45 about two miles south of the town of Vance on Saturday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the two vehicle collision occurred around 7 pm when a Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line and struck a Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction.

Cpl. Collins said the driver of the Elantra was killed in the accident. A driver and passenger in the Explorer were taken to the hospital. All three individuals were wearing their seatbelts.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

