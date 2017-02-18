The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in an accident involving a tow truck

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in an accident involving a tow truck on Saturday evening.

Lance Corporal David Jones said the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Claudia Drive and Roof Street.

L. Cpl. Jones said 2005 Chevrolet was traveling east on Claudia Drive, when it struck a legally parked tow truck on the shoulder, then went across the center line and struck a 2013 Ford.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt, and was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

(© 2017 WLTX)