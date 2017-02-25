One Killed in Sumter County Motorcycle Accident

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle near Sumter on Saturday night.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said the accident happened around 8 pm on U.S. Highway 15 near Browntown Road.

L. Cpl. Southern said a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 15 when the rider went left of center, and struck a Nissan Maxima traveling the other direction.

Troopers said the motorcyclist struck the vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. The rider was wearing a helmet but did die at the scene. The driver of the Nissan Maxima was wearing a seatbelt and did suffer minor injuries. The driver was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey with minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

