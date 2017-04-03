One Killed in Union County Due To Storm

A proposed bill in South Carolina could increase the penalty for crimes against police officers. (Photo: WLTX)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. -- One weather-related fatality has been confirmed on Monday afternoon, according to Union County, S.C. Emergency Manager. A mobile home flipped on Eaves Road near the intersection of Whitmire Highway and the Tyger River.

The Union County Sheriffs Office told NBC Charlotte that they believe that a tornado touched down there based on the large amount of trees down in the area. Emergency personnel had difficulty reaching the unidentified white male due to the storm damage.

WCNC