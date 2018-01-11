SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Lexington County.

Lexington (WLTX)- SLED is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lexington County Thursday night.

The incident started shortly before 10 p.m. Shumpert Road.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, deputies attempted to pull a man over for a traffic violation. Deputies say the suspect failed to stop and initiated a pursuit that ended in Mimosa Drive. Deputies deployed tire deflation device on the suspect's car.

According to Koon, deputies approached the suspect car, he presented a handgun and deputies shot at him. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

A man was fatally shot Thursday night after he presented a gun at officers following a pursuit. All of the details surrounding this incident can be found here: https://t.co/4EhZkH8c4V #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/fMddfX9ffK — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) January 12, 2018

“We never want to be put in a position where we have to take a life and our hearts go out to this man’s family. Our deputies were able to react quickly and rely on their training when faced with a life-or-death situation,” Koon said. “This situation could have turned out very differently and we’re thankful our deputies were not injured.”

SLED is now investigating the incident and the deputy that shot the suspect is on paid administrative lead pending the outcome of the investigation.

