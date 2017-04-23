One passenger dies in fatal collision at stoplight

(Photo: Thinkstock)

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Several people transported and one person is dead following fatal vehicle collision Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. on US 321 at the intersection of SC 213, which is 2 miles south of Winnsboro. They say one passenger, who was traveling in a 2016 Toyota Corolla, died from injuries while being transported to a local hospital via helicopter. Three other passengers inside the car were also transported.

Troopers say the Corolla ran into the rear of a 2012 Toyota 4Runner that was stopped at a traffic light. All occupants inside the vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

