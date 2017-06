The hit and run happened on Westwood Drive in Lexington (Photo: WLTX)

One person is dead following a hit and run in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Highway officials say a driver collided with a pedestrian on Westwood Drive, just after 5 a.m. After the incident, the driver fled the scene.

Officials are still investigating the incident. News 19 will keep you up to date as more information comes in.

