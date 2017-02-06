Driver Killed in Crash on I-26

Interstate 26 (Photo: WLTX/AP)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - A single vehicle crash that happened around 10:15 Monday morning resulted in the death of the driver.

The crash happened on Interstate 26 Westbound at mile marker 155, which is near the Highway 301 exit.

The driver was traveling easy and ran off the left hand side of the road and went into the median. The driver lost control and went into the westbound lanes where the vehicle overturned.

The driver was not wearing their seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

