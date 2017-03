(Photo: County of Lexington)

LEXINGTON, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is dead following a Saturday morning house fire.

Crews from the Lexington Fire Department, SLED and the coroner's office responded at around 9:30 a.m. to the blaze at 100 Dickert Drive, just off of I-20 near Augusta Road.

This fire remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WLTX)