One Person Dead in I-20 Accident; Highway Blocked to Traffic

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - At least one person has died following a collision on Interstate 20 in Lexington County Friday morning.





🚨Lexington: I 20 east @ the 60mm is blocked due to a 2 vehicle crash. Detour to exit 58. EXPECT delays and avoid area if possible!🚨 — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 6, 2017

The collision is in the eastbound lanes at the 57 mile marker, which is near the US 1 exit.

It's not known yet what led up to the accident.

Traffic is blocked in that area in the eastbound lanes, and delays are expected for some time. Drivers should avoid the area. Lexington Police says traffic is being diverted onto Sunset Blvd.

