One Person Dead in Lee County Crash

Thinkstock photo

Lee County, SC (WLTX) One person is dead after a car crash in Lee County.

Cpl Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred a little before 5 PM Thursday. The driver was traveling west on Vista Lane when they lost control of 2004 Ford Mustang and went off the left side of the road and into a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has not yet released the name pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation

