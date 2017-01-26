WLTX
Close

One Person Dead in Lee County Crash

wltx 9:04 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Lee County, SC (WLTX) One person is dead after a car crash in Lee County. 

Cpl Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred a little before 5 PM Thursday.  The driver was traveling west on Vista Lane when they lost control of 2004 Ford Mustang and went off the left side of the road and into a ditch.  The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The coroner has not yet released the name pending notification of next of kin.  The accident remains under investigation 

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories