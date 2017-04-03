Trailer Destroyed After Storm (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Whitmire, SC (WLTX) - Monday's storm left a trail of debris and destruction on Eaves Road in Union County.

Crews worked for hours to bring electricity back to the people that live in the area.

"All I see is bad tree damage. Trees down everywhere," Kenneth Blizzard said.

Blizzard's home was in the way of the storm's path.



"My tree went through the roof of my house. It's going to cost me thousands fix," he said.

He wasn't there when it happened, but his uncle was.



"I was at work. My uncle was here, but thank God he didn't get hurt. It is a blessing knowing that he is safe," he said.



Not everyone survived. According to the Union County coroner, 66 year old Jason Matthews was killed when his trailer flipped over multiple times.



"It's unfortunate, but it could have been a lot worse. These storms rode in before you could even get a plan of action," Sean Dichant said.

Kenneth said his friend David and his nephew have already stepped in to help.



"Yeah. They (are) good guys. I work with David. I've been working with David for a long time. He's a good guy and my nephew, he's a real good guy too," he said.



Although the storm came through in what may have seemed like the blink of an eye, it's going to take a little longer for things to get back to normal.

