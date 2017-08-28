One Person Recovering After Mobile Home Fire

(Photo: County of Lexington)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Injuries from a mobile home fire sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Crews from the Lexington County Fire Department and EMS arrived at the 100 block of Pinestraw Circle, near Red Bank at around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say the person was in the yard near the home covered in flames. After being examined the patient was sent to a local hospital for burn injuries.

Officials say they suspect the fire started outside the deck area, but they are continuing to investigate the officials cause. The fire caused and estimated $27,000 worth of damage to the single-wide home, shed and a vehicle.

