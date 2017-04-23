One Person Remains in Hospital after Fatal Lake Murray Boat Crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is still receiving treatment after a fatal boat collision Friday night, according to officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Officials say a 32-foot boat and a 16-foot boat crashed into each other near Dreher Island just after 11:00 p.m. Ultimately, two people died and several were transported to a local hospital. Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Phillips, 37, died from blunt force trauma. 28-year-old Christopher Lanier's body was missing and later found Saturday afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine his cause of death.

DNR officials say there were seven people total involved in the crash. Phillips and Lanier were on the smaller boat along with the other people who were injured. There were no reported injuries on the larger boat.

They say one male is in the hospital and could remain there until tomorrow, at least. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

