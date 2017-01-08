Firefighters respond to a house fire in Sumter. (Photo: Sumter Fire Department)

Sumter, SC. (WLTX) - The Sumter Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the 700 block of North Main Street.

They tell us that one person was inside during the fire. Fire crews were able to rescue that person. They were later taken to the hospital.

The identity and condition of the man is unknown at this time.