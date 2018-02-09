One Suspect Arrested in Double Hit and Run on Two Notch Road

(Photo: Surveillance Video Stills Provided by Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police arrested a 72-year-old man in connection with a hit and run Thursday night.

Deputies say William Washington was driving the Oldsmobile that hit a female victim on the 3400 block of Two Notch Road.

The woman was knocked off a moped then run over by another car, according to Columbia police. She remains in critical condition. The male passenger did not sustain any serious injuries.

The suspect is charged with felony hit and run and failure to render aid and provide information. He is currently being booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX-TV