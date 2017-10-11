Online Driver's License Renewal Now Available for Most SC Drivers

(Photo: SCDMV)

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WLTX) - Hate waiting in those long lines at the DMV? Good news! Most South Carolinians can now renew their driver's license online. The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced the new online service Wednesday.

Most South Carolinians who have a regular driver’s license may renew their license online, from the comfort of home, beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

SCDMV says the new service is available because state law no longer requires vision screenings for most people when they renew their license. That means there’s no reason for many people to visit the SCDMV to renew their license.

Now, you will only need to visit the SCDMV every other time you’re due for renewal in order to take a new photograph for your license, as long as your driving privileges remain in good standing.

“This eliminates the need to visit an SCDMV branch and keeps wait times and lines shorter for the public,”

says SCDMV executive director Kevin Shwedo. “This is a small step in the process of bringing the SCDMV to customers, instead of making customers come to us.”

If you renewed by mail the last time you renewed your license, you are not eligible for online renewal this time, as you will need to visit a SCDMV branch to have a new photograph made.

If you did not your license last time by mail and your driving privileges are in good standing, you can go to www.scdmvonline.com to renew your driver's license. Once there, you'll be asked to confirm your address and use a credit card to pay $12.50 for a new, five-year license. “We’ll use your current photograph and mail your new license," says ,” said Director of Driver Services Annie Phelps. When you receive your new license, you should destroy your old one.

If you have a commercial driver’s license or identification card or are an international customer, you must continue to visit a SCDMV branch to renew your license or ID. These are not renewable due to state and federal laws, according to SCDMV.

What about REAL-ID licenses?



REAL ID licenses will not be available until the first-quarter of 2018. If you need to renew your license online

or in person before REAL IDs are available, you will receive the same style of license SCDMV currently issues.

To be eligible to order a REAL ID license online in the future, the SCDMV must have all of the correct documentation on file.

