OnStar, Police Cooperation Lead to Arrest of Armed Carjacker

Martell Reese Kennedy (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

A Columbia man has been arrested in Newberry County for an armed carjacking in Charlotte Monday night, thanks to technology and law enforcement cooperation, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Department.

Just before midnight on Monday night, Newberry deputies say they were notified by On Star that a vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, NC, was traveling several rural roads in the Peak area of Newberry County, as well as crossing into Richland County.

As Newberry, Richland and Lexington County deputies closed in, the stolen vehicle then crossed over US 176 and headed toward the Town of Chapin, according to investigators. Just outside Chapin on US 76, Deputies say they attempted to stop the suspect and he fled toward Newberry County, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Deputies say the chase continued into Newberry County from Chapin toward Prosperity.

Because the deputies had been concentrated around the Peak area in search of the vehicle and there were no other units between the suspect and the City of Newberry, deputies say the Newberry Police Department and Highway Patrol responded to Prosperity. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster and two off-duty deputies also responded from their homes to deploy tire-deflation devices.

Sheriff Foster said that the 911 center was in constant communication with OnStar, and they decided to attempt a controlled stop using the assistance of On Star on Highway 76 near Prosperity. Officers were able to get into place and arrest the suspect as the car was stopped, according to deputies.

Martell Reese Kennedy, 32, of Columbia, is charged with with Failure to Stop for Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Driving under Suspension. A bond hearing will be held Tuesday.

Sheriff Foster said that authorities are in both South Carolina and North Carolina will be working together to arrange extradition of Kennedy at the appropriate time.

Sheriff Foster said because agencies being on different radio networks, it took the staff of the 911 center to get correct information and pass it on to the officers in the field. Sheriff Foster said that communication between agencies will be greatly enhanced once an 800-radio project is completed.

Sheriff Lee Foster credited technology and cooperation in the arrest of a dangerous felon from another state. “A coordinated effort between law enforcement agencies in three counties, another state and an off-site technology company led to the capture a dangerous person that was involved in an armed crime,” said Foster. “Our 911 center worked flawlessly in coordinating communication between OnStar and several law enforcement agencies.”

