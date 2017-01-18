Bird Problem Bothers Bowman

(Photo: Wesley Collier)

Bowman, SC (WLTX)- There's a bird problem bothering the small town of Bowman, and town officials say they're still looking for solutions.

Neighbors report 50-75 buzzards in two different spots, one is on a water tower and the other in a man's yard.

"They don't make no noise or whatever but just the idea of them being up there and making a mess like that," says Mildred Summers, a resident of the town.

The vultures have been causing property damage on sidewalks, lawns and cars. One neighbor told News19 they have to wash their car a lot more often because of the droppings.

"We have to wash the cars regular because they are flying all over the house and they're pooping and their poop gets all over our cars," Summers said. "You can't shoot 'em so what can we do?"

The town says they've called DNR for resources but are told to get a federal permit for permission to kill a bird, hang it upside down on the property to deter others from coming.

"We can deal with 1 or 2 maybe 10 but when you get 100 or more buzzards at one time in one place it's very annoying," says Patsy Rhett, the mayor pro-tem of Bowman.

United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services Program says another option is to harass the birds with firecrackers but it has to be consistent otherwise it will not work.

There is some livestock around town but neighbors say they don't want the vultures there anymore.

If you have any problems with vultures on your property you can call USDA on their toll free number: 866-487-3297

