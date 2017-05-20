File photo (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The City of Columbia Water Works has issued a Boil Water Advisory for some water customers in downtown Columbia.

The advisory affects water customers on College Street between Sumter Street and Pendleton Street. Officials said customers in and around the affected area should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking, and throw out any ice made from water that has not been boiled.

City officials said there was a water main break in the area, that could result in a bacterial contamination of the water in the affected area.

Customers with any questions can call the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at (803) 545-3300.

© 2017 WLTX-TV