Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Customers in West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The City of West Columbia has lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some water customers in the affected area.

The Boil Water Advisory for:

Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road

Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments

C Avenue at State Street to 9th Street

9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard





The city said the water has been tested thoroughly and customers no longer need to boil their water.

