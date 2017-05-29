Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Customers in West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The City of West Columbia has lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some water customers in the affected area.
The Boil Water Advisory for:
- Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
- Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road
- Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments
- C Avenue at State Street to 9th Street
- 9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard
The city said the water has been tested thoroughly and customers no longer need to boil their water.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs