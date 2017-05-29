WLTX
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Customers in West Columbia

wltx 5:25 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The City of West Columbia has lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some water customers in the affected area.

The Boil Water Advisory for:

  • Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
  • Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road
  • Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments
  • C Avenue at State Street to 9th Street
  • 9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard


The city said the water has been tested thoroughly and customers no longer need to boil their water.

