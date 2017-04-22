Campbell's Soup Recalls Chicken Soup Products

(Photo: Campbells via USDA)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Campbell's is recalling some of their chicken soup because of some mislabeling on the product.

The company says it's recalling 4,185 pounds of their 'Homestyle Health Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta.' The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken with whole grain pasta soup items were produced on Feb. 13, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

18.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with Best By date of Feb. 13, 2019 located on the bottom of the cans.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered on April 20, 2017 when the firm received notification from their corporate office of multiple consumer complaints of the wrong product noticed inside the cans. The products were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” but actually contain “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at (866) 400-0965.

