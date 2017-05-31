A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, SC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia and Forest Acres Chipotle locations are included in the list of stores involved in a security breach. Chipotle says malware was found on point-of-sale devices at some of its restaurants.

The malware is capable of tracking data that could include a credit or debit cardholder's name, the card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.

According to the company's website, the following Midlands locations were impacted:

619 Gervais Street 29201 (March 27-April 18)

6070 Garners Ferry Rd. 29209 (March 27-April 18)

276 Harbison Blvd, Unit 40 29212 (March 26-April 18)

4840 Forest Dr., Suite 16 29206 (March 25-April 18)



Chipotle says they are working with cyber security firms to increase measures to protect customers data. Customers with questions about the breach can call 1-888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Additional information is also included on Chipotle's website.

© 2017 WLTX-TV