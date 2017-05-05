How Many Calls Does it Take to Get a Sinkhole Fixed?

Miles Whaley and his mother first noticed the dip in the road two years ago, now they're worried it can be dangerous for the kids. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WTX)- When a sinkhole appeared in front of a Columbia home, the homeowners called around to get help but nothing was done.

Miles Whaley and his mother first noticed the dip in the road two years ago after SCE&G did some work on a gas line. They figured the calls could start there.

After SCE&G took a look at it and said they weren't responsible for the sinkhole Whaley was sent to call Richland County and then the City of Columbia.

He ended up making calls into five different departments only a few sent out some crews but the problem was never fixed.

On Friday, News19 started asking questions about the sink hole and by the end of the day the County had a temporary fix on it.

Whaley was told the issue would be permanetly fixed on Monday.

