Fish Sticks Sold at Bi-Lo and Harveys Recalled

Southern Home Fish Sticks

Jacksonville, FL (WLTX) -- News19 is On Your Side with a recall on some fish sticks that are under recall.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BILO and Harveys is issuing a voluntary recall on Southern

Home crunchy fish sticks.

These products were sold in 12- and 24-ounce packages. The recall is due to undeclared allergens listed on the packaging.

These Southern Home products were sold in BI-LO stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and in Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (24 oz. package)

The product should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO or Harveys store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.





