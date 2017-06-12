Fish Sticks Sold at Bi-Lo and Harveys Recalled

Jacksonville, FL (WLTX) -- News19 is On Your Side with a recall on some fish sticks that are under recall.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BILO and Harveys is issuing a voluntary recall on Southern
Home crunchy fish sticks.
These products were sold in 12- and 24-ounce packages. The recall is due to undeclared allergens listed on the packaging.
These Southern Home products were sold in BI-LO stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and in Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:
Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (12 oz. package)
Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (24 oz. package)
The product should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO or Harveys store for a full refund.
Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs