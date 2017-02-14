Immigration Sweeps Have Many Worried (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Nineteen people were arrested in South Carolina during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation late last week.

But that has caused a lot of concern in some Midlands communities.

Nearly 200 people were arrested in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. 127 had prior criminal convictions, 29 had re-entered the United States illegally after been previously removed and 17 had outstanding final orders of removal issued by a federal immigration judge.

ICE says this was a routine operation, the President's recent executive orders and campaign rhetoric has a lot of community members on edge.

"There is a lot of panic and a lot of worry from a lot of families feeling like they’re going to be separated from their children who were born here" says Immigration Lawyer Michael Pinilla. His office has been overwhelmed with the amount of calls they're getting lately.

"What Trump has done differently from the Obama administration is that anyone who steps foot in the jail it could be for no driver's license, speeding or more serious thing all those folks could be processed with immigration" said Pinilla.

The panic, he says is coming from those afraid of getting pulled over.

In South Carolina, undocumented people can't get drivers licenses. So, if they get pulled over for a broken tail light, can't present a driver's license the officer can take them in and they end up in deportation proceedings. Even if they don't have a criminal record.

Some of the misconceptions that have folks worried is the thought that there's immigration raids happening randomly but Pinilla says that's not the case. They're going after those who who have an order of deportation against them, have criminal record or those who have warrants pending against them.

Click here for information resources for you to share with your neighbors and for the story in Spanish.

(© 2017 WLTX)