Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Palmetto Health is holding free cervical and breast cancer screenings.

The events are behind held every Tuesday in January from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Palmetto Health Women's Center located at 1801 Sunset Drive.

Registration is required. To find out if you qualify or to register, call 803-296-CARE (2273).





